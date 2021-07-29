Hyderabad: KIMS Doctor elected to ISHLT committee

The committee comprising leading transplant physicians from across the world have just released a new set of guidelines for selection of lung transplant candidates

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: Head of Heart and Lung Transplant Institute at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Dr Sandeep Attawar has made it to the committee in the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation, which sets transplant guidelines for medical fraternity around the world.

The committee comprising leading transplant physicians from across the world have just released a new set of guidelines for selection of lung transplant candidates, according to a press release.

“I am humbled by the honour and privilege to be a part of the panel. I am sure the new guidelines will pave the way for greater clarity and help pulmonologists and lung transplant surgeons across the world, especially in the backdrop of Covid impacting lung cases,” Dr Attawar in a statement said.

Dr Bhaskar Rao, MD, KIMS Hospitals congratulated the transplant surgeon. “Dr Attawar and his team have been working tirelessly through the Covid pandemic to help end stage lung patients get a new lease of life. I am sure, this achievement will spur them to achieve more,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .