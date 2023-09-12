KIMS Hyderabad: Successful single-stage surgery corrects severe spinal deformity in 9-year-old girl

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: Surgeons from Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad on Tuesday announced successful completion of corrective surgery of deformed spine on a 9-year-old girl from Chattisgarh, who was suffering from severe scoliosis (hunchback).

The girl had congenital spinal deformity with multiple fused and incompletely formed vertebral bones which caused pressure on spinal cord, lungs and heart. Due to the progressive nature of the medical condition, her body eventually got distorted.

Spinal deformity correction specialist from KIMS Secunderabad, Dr. Suresh Cheekatla, who led surgery, said careful pre-operative workup and opinion from cardiology and pulmonology specialists were sought, before the procedure.

Since the girl was from poor socio-economic status, the surgeons decided to conduct the corrective procedure at one go, instead of multiple stages. “We were able to correct complex deformity with minimal blood loss and reshape her spinal curvature to near normal with the help of intra-operative neuro monitoring without any intra and post-operative complications,” he said.

The girl was mobilized on the first day after surgery without any difficulty and later, she underwent spinal rehabilitation, before being discharged.