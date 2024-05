| Bharatkumar Six Others In Joint Lead In 3rd Marvel International Open

Bharatkumar, six others in joint lead in 3rd Marvel International Open

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 10:34 PM

Hyderabad: Bharatkumar Reddy, Aarit Kapil, Tijil Singh, Srujan Keerthan, Arvind Iyer, Madhesh Kumar and Andabatla Satvik are in the joint lead with 5.5 points from 6 rounds in the ongoing 3rd Marvel International Open FIDE Rated Chess Tournament at Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur, Hyderabad on Friday.

GM Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury, Md Imran, Kolla Bhavan, J Ramakrishna and Nihal Swarna are in second spot with 5 points.

Results: Round 6: Bharatkumar Reddy (5.5) drew with Aarit Kapil (5.5), Tijil Singh (5.5) drew with Srujan Keerthan (5.5), Arvind Iyer (5.5) drew with Md Imran (5), Kolla Bhavan (5) drew with GM Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury (5), Madhesh Kumar (5.5) bt Aarit Thakur (4.5), Andabatla Satvik (5.5) bt WFM Potluri Supreetha (4.5), FM J Ramakrishna (5) bt Shivamshika (4.5), Santosh Hariharan (4) lost to Nihal Swarna (5).