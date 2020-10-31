Hyderabad leads the pack in Covid ‘crowd funding’

Hyderabad was followed by Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai, on ImpactGuru.com which has raised Rs.50 lakh cumulatively for several patients diagnosed with covid

Hyderabad: Hyderabad raised highest funds for Covid-19 patients on the leading healthcare financing platform, ImpactGuru.com.

One of the cases is that of 45-year-old Covid-19 patient presently undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Secunderabad. Unable to cover the treatment expenses, the patient’s wife took to crowdfunding on ImpactGuru.com and in five days, an amount of Rs.7.78 lakh has been raised on the fundraiser.

Since the initial months of the pandemic, ImpactGuru.com said, it has raised Rs.15 crore plus from over 800 Covid-19 related fundraisers.

Crowdfunding is an alternative method of raising funds online for medical expenses, with the patient (or his/her friends or family) primarily relying on social media networks to mobilize donors to finance the relevant medical bills.

Piyush Jain, co-founder and CEO, ImpactGuru.com said, “Through our platform we have fundamentally changed the established practice of how critical illnesses are financed in India not through loans or insurance or selling assets, but by healthcare crowdfunding.”

