Hyderabad: Library set up at Sanathnagar police station on student’s request

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Perhaps for the first time in the city, an in-house library was opened at Sanathnagar police station after a sixth grade student wrote a letter to Cyberabad Police Commissioner, M Stephen Raveendra.

In the letter to the Police Commissioner in December last year, Akarshana Sathish, a student of Hyderabad Public School wrote, “I’m writing to ask for your approval to open a library at the Sanathnagar Police Station. I once had the chance to launch a library at the MNJ Cancer Hospital for Children in July 2021.”

Impressed by the thought behind the letter, Stephen Raveendra directed officials concerned to make arrangements to open a library in the Sanathnagar Police Station.

In a tweet, he said, “The children of today will make India of tomorrow! I appreciate Akarshana Sathish, a diligent sixth-grader of Hyderabad Public School at Begumpet, who expressed her wish for a library to be set up in a PS”.

“She felt that whoever comes to air grievances shall engage with the books and it shall bring a change for better. Impressed by the sincerity of this request, I approved the library and it was launched at Sanathnagar PS. I declare it open to public, wishing it shall help many turn a new leaf in their lives,” Stephen Raveendra said.

The girl was also invited to the opening of the library in presence of Balanagar DCP Srinivas and other senior officials. It is expected that such libraries would be opened in more police stations.