12 held in belt shop raids

On information, the Special Operations Teams conducted raids at 12 places in Cyberabad and caught 12 people who were selling the liquor illegally.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 April 2024, 12:23 AM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police conducted raids on illegal belt shops on Wednesday night and seized liquor worth Rs 4.03 lakh.

The police seized 365 litres of liquor filled in bottles.

The police registered cases against the 12 people