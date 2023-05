Hyderabad: LIC agent dies after lorry hits his motorcycle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:08 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A LIC agent died after a lorry hit his motorcycle at Peerzadiguda at Medipally on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the man Sai Kumar (25) was going on the motorcycle when a lorry hit the bike near Peerzadiguda Kaman. He fell from the bike and sustained injuries. He died on the spot.

A case is registered against the driver of the lorry and the body shifted to mortuary.

