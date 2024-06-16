Hyderabad: Light to moderate rains predicted

According to the IMD, temperatures are expected to reach 35°C by June 18 and then decrease to 33°C by June 21.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 10:50 PM

Hyderabad: The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4°C and a minimum of 25.9°C on Sunday. Most parts of the city experienced maximum temperatures above 35°C.

Light rains and thundershowers accompanied by cloudy skies are predicted on Monday. In Telangana, districts such as Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Siddipet, Rajanna Siricilla, Mancherial, Mulugu, and Karimnagar received rainfall ranging from 20 to 40 mm.

For Monday, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places across the State.