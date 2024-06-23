Hyderabad receives scattered rains overnight; districts see heavy downpours

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 June 2024, 01:29 PM

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, although the city witnessed above-normal rainfall in June, the past week saw below-normal rainfall levels.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad late on Saturday witnessed light rains, while the northern and eastern regions of Telangana experienced heavy downpours. Utnoor in Adilabad recorded the highest rainfall at 135.8 mm, followed by Koheda in Siddipet with 100.8 mm.

In Hyderabad, Khairatabad recorded 14.3 mm of rainfall, followed by Kukatpally with 10 mm. Despite the rainfall, the city woke up to moderate temperatures ranging between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius. According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, although the city witnessed above-normal rainfall in June, the past week saw below-normal rainfall levels.

While the forecast predicts a rise in temperatures over the next three days, accompanied by light and scattered rains, one can only be hopeful for more substantial rainfall by month-end.

In Telangana, heavy rains lashed Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Khammam, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Medak, and Jagtial districts, bringing the deficit of rains in a few districts to normal category. Other districts in the State received moderate rainfall.

Weather experts said there would be more substantial and widespread rainfall in Telangana, including Hyderabad, after June 26. For Sunday, thunderstorms with rain, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

For Monday, similar weather conditions with thunderstorms, rain, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected at isolated places in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar districts.