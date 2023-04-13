Weekend brings possibility of lightning with scorching temperatures in Hyderabad

Published Date - 05:16 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: The scorching summer heat in the city took a brief respite on Thursday evening as the sky turned partly cloudy.

However, the relief could be short-lived as the weatherman predicted a steep rise in temperature on Friday and Saturday, with the average maximum temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad issued a heatwave warning for the next two days in several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. The rising temperatures and hot winds are likely to make the days unbearable for people.

The IMD-H also predicts a partly cloudy sky on Saturday, with a possibility of thunder lightning development. This could bring some much-needed relief from scorching heat, albeit for a short period.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), some districts such as Adilabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jagtial, and Vikarabad may receive scattered rainfall on Saturday. However, this is unlikely to bring down the temperature, which is expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius in these regions.