Hyderabad: LKG kid dressed up as Asaduddin Owaisi, grabs attention of netizens

Hyderabad: A fancy-dress competition was held at St Mark’s Boys Town High School, Jahanuma, on November 29.
Students of the school participated in the competition with full enthusiasm. They dressed up as Indira Gandhi, pilots, soldiers, and others. But what caught the attention of school teachers and staff was a kid who dressed up as Asaduddin Owaisi.
The kid named Bakhtawar, who seems to be a fan of Owaisi, was seen imitating and posing as the Hyderabad MP during the competition.
A few social media users took to Twitter to share a video and pictures.
❤️Mashallah Little fan of Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi sahab..❤️#Hyderabad #AsaduddinOwaisi @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/ucttPpcrtA
— 👑Mohammad Shahab👑 (@mohdshahab2010) November 30, 2022
#Little Fan Of Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab In An Fancy Dress Competition in Boys Town High School #hyderabad 😍👑🙌 pic.twitter.com/YJ3BRhlONt
— Siddique A Chowdhary (@SiddiqueAchowd1) November 30, 2022