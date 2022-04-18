Asaduddin Owaisi holds Centre responsible for communal violence

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has held the union government responsible for the outbreak of communal violence in the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi. Law and order in Delhi was under the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs and since Amit Shah became the Home Minister, there have been a series of incidents of violence, he said. The first was lawyers violence in 2019 followed by the 2020 Delhi pogrom and the farmers violence last year and the present communal violence.

“The government wanted the violence to occur, so it happened. People are openly moving with weapons and raising provocative slogans openly. The Modi government is responsible for the violence in Delhi and elsewhere,” he charged while questioning the Delhi police for allowing the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri area though the organizers had not obtained the mandatory permission.

“People were carrying swords, daggers, pistols and lathis. Was the police blind? Didn’t they notice the mob carrying weapons? Was the police a mute spectator or blind?” Owaisi asked, questioning the need for participants to carry weapons, raise provocative slogans in religious procession and tying saffron flags on mosques.

Replying to a query, Owaisi said these events were premeditated and that the government had remained a mute spectator.

“If anyone is breaking law, action should be initiated against them. The Delhi government and the BJP government are doing one-side investigation and only members of the Muslim community are blamed and arrested,” he said, demanding an enquiry by a sitting judge.

“Wherever violence was reported, it is the responsibility of the State government. If judicial enquiry is ordered or an enquiry commission is constituted for probe, the truth will come out,” he said, adding that several enquiry commissions had pointed out that if any State government wants a riot, it will happen, else it will not take place.

The Hyderabad MP also criticized the bulldozing of houses of poor people alleging that they were involved in riots. “Allow the courts to pronounce the judgment. The Chief Minister cannot do it. Power is not eternal. Today you will in power, tomorrow you will not in power. Has the Chief Minister become a judge? It is illegal to handover collective punishment,” he said, also asking whether the Constitution allowed to demolish houses.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .