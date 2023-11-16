Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 25 year jail for sexually assaulting daughter

The man, who is a resident of Chandrayangutta, had sexually assaulted the girl aged around 11 years when her mother went to attend office in December last year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 35 year-old man who had sexually assaulted his daughter was convicted and sentenced to 25 year jail term by a local court and a fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on him. The court also awarded the victim a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

The man, who is a resident of Chandrayangutta, had sexually assaulted the girl aged around 11 years when her mother went to attend office in December last year. The victim informed about the sexual assault to her mother when she had returned home in the evening.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man arrested for cheating women after befriending them on matrimonial websites

The mother approached the Chandrayangutta police station that registered a case and arrested the man. After trail the court convicted and sentenced him to 25 years in jail and Rs 5,000 fine..

The case was investigated by KN Prasad Varma, the then Inspector Chandrayangutta police station.