Hyderabad: Madina Education Society secretary KM Arifuddin passes away

He was the founder of the Madina Public School at Nampally which was later turned into an educational hub of the city and imparted higher education, especially to girls and young women.

By | Published: 11:14 am

Hyderabad: Madina Education and Welfare Society secretary KM Arifuddin passed away this morning. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

According to family members, Arifuddin was keeping unwell for the last few weeks and was under treatment.

He was the founder of the Madina Public School at Nampally which was later turned into an educational hub of the city and imparted higher education, especially to girls and young women. Many more educational institutions were opened in the State by the society over a period of years.

Arifuddin was known for his contribution to upliftment of minorities through his educational initiatives and philanthropic works.

The Namaz-e-Janaza (last prayers) will be conducted at the Shahi Masjid Public Gardens after Asr Prayers while the burial will at the Osmanpura graveyard at Chaderghat on Monday.

The body will be kept at Madina Educational Center at Nampally between 1 pm and 3 pm to allow the public to pay homage.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .