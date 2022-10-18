Hyderabad: Man along with sister strangulates his wife to death

(Representational Image) A woman was murdered allegedly by her husband and her sister-in-law at Shaheennagar, Balapur here on Monday night.

The victim Umra Anjum, (18) was married to Hasan Rizvi, a year ago and the couple stayed at Quba colony in Shaheennagar under Balapur police station limits.

On Monday, the couple returned from a wedding in Gulbarga around 11 pm and an argument ensued between them over some household issue. In a fit of rage, Rizvi with the help of his sister, allegedly strangulated Anjum using a scarf, Balapur police said adding that when the woman died they reportedly tried to hang the body to the ceiling fan and portray it as a case of suicide.

However, the ceiling fan broke and fell on the ground. The family then shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital and tried to mislead the doctors saying she committed suicide, the police said.

On information from the hospital the Balapur police reached the place and shifted the body to OGH mortuary where doctors conducted an autopsy on Tuesday.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC is registered and investigation going on.