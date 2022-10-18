Car driver held for sexually abusing kindergarten student in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a kindergarten student was allegedly sexually abused by a car driver at a private school in Banjara Hills.

According to the police, the suspect identified as a car driver of the school principal, visited the digital classroom and inappropriately behaved with the girl student.

The incident came to light after the parents of the child noticed a change in her behavior and on counseling, the girl revealed about the misbehavior of the driver. Taken aback, the parents initially approached the school management and informed them.

However, when the management failed to initiate action, they approached the police who booked a case and took the suspect into custody. The family members of the child had reportedly caught the driver and thrashed him in the school premises before the police took him away.

The family staged a protest at the school demanding action against the school management and the principal for employing such persons in their school.

The police are verifying the footages of the surveillance cameras installed in the school.