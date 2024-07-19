Hyderabad: Man arrested for assaulting, impregnating minor girl

A minor girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a 25-year-old man at Meerpet. The victim was lured by the suspect on the pretext of marriage and was sexually assaulted multiple times, police suspect.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 05:17 PM

Representational image

On Friday, the police arrested the suspect Rakesh Kumar (25), who runs a pan shop located in the same neighbourhood.

According to the police, the 14-year-old-victim from Bihar, who lives in the same neighbourhood with her parents, was lured by Rakesh in the name of love.

Promising to marry her, according to the police, Rakesh sexually violated her multiple times when she was alone in the house while her parents were away for work.

Recently, the victim’s mother noticed that the young girl was falling sick frequently and took her to a hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was pregnant.

“The girl then revealed what happened. He would sexually assault her in the house. It is suspected that he raped her several times,” police said.

A case has been booked and is under investigation. The girl was sent to the hospital for medical examination.