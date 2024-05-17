Hyderabad man arrested for cheating overseas students

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police arrested a 28 year-old suspect who was found to be cheating Indian students studying in US universities on the pretext of offering 10 per cent discount on university semester fee.

The Cybercrime police was approached by a complainant from Trimulgherry stating that fraudsters cheating him to the tune of Rs.4.38 lakh on the pretext of 10 per cent discount on semester fee for his son who is studying in University of West Flordia, US.

The arrested suspect, Kanolla Ashok Kumar used to work with his friends Tarun, a resident of USA and Waquar, a resident of Delhi, in different consultancy agencies which send students to USA for studies. Thus, they had access to students data base and using which, they contacted and cheated the Indian students studying in various universities of USA and offered 10 per cent discount on Semester fee.

The fraudsters collect semester fee amount from the victim into their own bank accounts and pay the university fee using their credit/debit bank cards. The status of the semester fee payment then will be shown as paid, but after some days, fraudsters apply for charge back when the fee payment status will be shown as not paid.