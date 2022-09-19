Hyderabad: Man arrested for theft at Gandhi Hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:03 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: A man who stole money from the attendant of a patient at the Gandhi Hospital was arrested by the Chilkalguda police on Monday. The police recovered Rs.40,000 from him.

“A relative of Ramulu was admitted in the hospital. For expenses, he had Rs.90,000 with him. However, when he fell asleep, Kareem, who had seen the money with Ramulu, stole Rs.40,000 from him,” Chilkalguda Inspector G Naresh said.