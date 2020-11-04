Hyderabad: Man arrested for theft at the house of his girlfriend’s grandmother

During the lockdown the suspect who is into entertainment industry suffered losses and was looking for ways to get money

Hyderabad: A 21 year-old man who committed theft at the house of his girlfriend’s grandmother was arrested by the Neredmet police on Wednesday. The police recovered 18 tolas of gold ornaments from him.

The arrested man Ajay was into friendship with Francina for the last two years. During the lockdown the suspect who is into entertainment industry suffered losses and was looking for ways to get money.

Ajay discussed his financial problems with his girlfriend who told about the gold ornaments kept at her grandmother’s house in Defence colony. “He managed to get into the house and took away the ornaments weighing 18 tolas,” said A.Narsimha Swamy, Neredmet Inspector. The theft was committed on October 30.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation. On information the police caught Ajay who admitted to the theft. The police arrested the man on Wednesday and produced him before the court.

