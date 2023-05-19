Hyderabad: Man attempts to loot bank with fake bomb, nabbed

The person demanded cash from the counters or else threatened to blow up the bomb, however security personnel tactfully overpowered him and handed over to the police

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for some time at Shapurnagar in Jeedimetla when a man barged into a private bank and allegedly attempted to rob it using a fake bomb on Friday. He was caught by the bank security personnel and handed over to the police.

The suspect K.Shivaji (32), who wore a jacket and covered his face with handkerchief came to the bank and started threatening the staff and customers showing the fake bomb, which he had prepared at home using sugar cane pieces bound together with red tape and wires.

Police said he demanded cash from the counters or else threatened to blow up the bomb. The security personnel however, tactfully overpowered him and handed over to the police.

The Jeedimetla police arrested him and said preliminary investigation revealed that Shivaji who was in urgent need of money decided to threaten bank employees using the fake bomb and extort money. For this, he watched videos on YouTube on making fake bomb.