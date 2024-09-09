Hyderabad: Man bludgeoned to death in Langar Houz

The victim, Mukhtar Ahmed (35), a resident of Dream Welfare Colony, was attacked with boulders on his head and died on the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 06:12 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by unidentified persons in a secluded location at Langar Houz in the early hours of Monday.

The victim, Mukhtar Ahmed (35), a resident of Dream Welfare Colony, was attacked with boulders on his head and died on the spot, according to the police.

Investigators suspect that the victim accompanied the assailants to the secluded location and participated in a party that involved consuming liquor. Later, an argument ensued and he was bludgeoned to death.

Local residents found the body in Monday morning and alerted the police.

The Langar Houz police have launched an investigation and shifted the victim’s body to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.