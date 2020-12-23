Hyderabad: Man crashes scooter into metro pillar, dead

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old man died after he lost control of his scooter and crashed into a Metro Rail pillar at Kukatpally on Wednesday. According to the police, P Yadagiri, a resident of Medchal, who was a kidney patient undergoing dialysis, was going on his scooter when he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the Metro Pillar 786 at Kukatpally.

He fell off the scooter and hit his head, dying on the spot, police said. A case has been booked and investigation is on.

