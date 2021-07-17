Hyderabad man duped of Rs 6.5 lakh online

The victim was duped of Rs 6.5 lakh by fraudsters when he attempted to return some products he purchased online

Hyderabad: A man from the city was duped of Rs 6.5 lakh by fraudsters when he attempted to return some products he purchased online.

According to the police, the man purchased some products of a private company a few days ago and wanted to return those as he was not happy with what he got. He checked for the customer care number of the company and dialed a number he found online.

A person claiming to be an executive of the company convinced him that the issue would be resolved and that the amount would be refunded.

“They made him download the ‘AnyDesk’ app and hacked his account. He later found Rs 6.5 lakh missing from his account,” the Hyderabad Cybercrime police said. The police have booked a case and are investigating.

