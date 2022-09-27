Hyderabad: Man ends life, alleges loan app harassment

(Representational Image) Facing harassment allegedly from online loan app agents, a young man died by suicide at his house in Nizampet in Bachupally late on Monday.

The victim, Ch.Rajesh Kumar (32), a private employee from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, is reported to have borrowed money from a loan app and repaid most part of it. According to his family members, the online loan app executives started harassing him by making abusive and threatening calls. Allegedly upset over this, he hanged himself to death in the house in the absence of his wife.

He left a note written on a board holding loan app executives responsible for his death. Based on a complaint, the Bachupally police booked a case and took up an investigation.

The police said they had not obtained any concrete evidence of harassment yet and that further details would be known only after examining his mobile phone, which was currently locked.