Hyderabad: Man ends life over harassment by loan app executives

Unable to bear alleged harassment of executives working for a mobile phone based loan company, a man died by suicide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, unable to bear alleged harassment of executives working for a mobile phone based loan company, a man died by suicide at Shamshabad on Sunday.

The man Suresh, who worked at a private company, stayed at a hostel in Shamshabad and was a native of Karimnagar district. A few months ago, Suresh borrowed money from a mobile based loan application company and repaid the entire amount.

“The family members told us that Suresh was worried as some persons claiming to be recovery executives were harassing him over phone despite clearing the loans. Due to it, he slipped into depression and might have ended his life,” said RGI Airport Inspector, R Srinivas.

Following a complaint from the family members, the police registered a case and took up investigation. The police seized the mobile phone of Suresh for examination.