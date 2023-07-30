Hyderabad: Authorities urged to construct RuB at Balram Nagar, Sitaram Nagar railway station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Residents of colonies around Safilguda railway gate urged authorities to construct a Road under Bridge (RuB) at Balram Nagar and Sitaram Nagar railway station

Hyderabad: Residents of colonies around Safilguda railway gate, which has been closed for repair works for past few months, on Monday urged authorities to construct a Road under Bridge (RuB) at Balram Nagar and Sitaram Nagar railway station.

In a meeting held on Sunday, members of the colony associations said the RuB was the only solution to the problem, which has been festering since last December.

“With the help of local people’s representatives, we will approach the Railway engineering department to conduct a feasibility study on the RuB. Nearly 6,000 families living between Safilguda railway gate and RK Puram flyover are suffering due to the closure of the railway gate. The problem has become more intense after the recent opening of a large gated community in Anandbagh,” the colony residents said.

Local Malkajgiri Corporator, S Shravan, other local leaders, committee members of Balaram Nagar, Sitaram Nagar, Devi Nagar, West Krishna Nagar, Adarsha Nagar, LB Nagar, Sainik Nagar, New Vidya Nagar and Ramakrishnapuram Basti Colony Association, were present.