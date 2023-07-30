Bandi Sanjay’s elevation as national general secretary worrying a section of BJP leaders

Section of leaders in BJP are worried as they fear that Bandi Sanjay will try to create hurdles for them during the upcoming polls to the Telangana State assembly.

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Even as former BJP State president Bandi Sanjay‘s supporters are celebrating his elevation as party national general secretary, there are a section of leaders who are looking worried, as they fear that he will try to create hurdles for them during the upcoming polls to the State assembly.

After Bandi was removed from the post of State president, his detractors were in the impression that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would accommodate him in his cabinet and that he would be confined to his ministry and constituency. However, Sanjay’s elevation as general secretary has caught them off guard and now the group is making moves to safeguard their interests.

Party sources said the camps of both State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and party election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender were not so happy with the elevation of Sanjay. The two leaders appear to be worried as Sanjay has considerable support among second rung leaders and party functionaries, who believe that he was unnecessarily removed to please a few leaders.

According to party sources, the BJP central leadership decided to appoint Sanjay as general secretary to address discontent among some State leaders who were dissatisfied with the change of guard in the State unit. In fact, his supporters view the elevation as an opportunity to ascend to the next level in his political career and play an important role in national politics. They believe that as national general secretary, Sanjay will have direct access to party leadership, especially Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah, which will help him grow in the party.

However, there are people in the party who believe that Sanjay’s elevation as general secretary would detach him from his cadres and people of the constituency. “He may grow at the national level, but he will lose grip over people of his constituency and State,” a senior leader said.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Sanjay would be made party in-charge of Karnataka or Andhra Pradesh. Sources said that since Sanjay belongs to Munnuru Kapu community and the same community has considerable presence in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, in all likelihood he would be made the in-charge of that State.