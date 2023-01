Hyderabad: Man falls into pit, dies

He accidentally fell in the pit which was reportedly dug up for construction of drainage connectivity in Malkajgiri.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: A man died, allegedly after falling into a pit at New Mirjalguda in Malkajgiri, on Tuesday.

Sources said the victim, identified as Robert, accidentally fell in the pit which was reportedly dug up for construction of drainage connectivity to the area by the GHMC workers.

Robert suffered grievous injuries and died. The Malkajgiri police are investigating.