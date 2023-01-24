Hyderabad: Fake educational certificate racket busted; seven held

The police suspect they had provided such fake certificates to more than 100 students and job aspirants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, Rachakonda Special Operations Team and Chaitanyapuri police, arrested seven persons for preparing and using fake educational certificates, here on Tuesday. The police suspect they had provided such fake certificates to more than 100 students and job aspirants.

The arrested persons are Ch.Venkateshwarlu, a realtor from Shamshabad and former principal of a private college in Nalgonda district, K.Naveen Kumar, a private employee from Nalgonda district, G.Jyothi Reddy from Rajendranagar, G.Vishali, a graduate and job aspirant, P.Abhilash Kumar, a graduate from Chaitanyapuri, B.Kalyan, a job aspirant from Uppal and S.Vijay Kumar, a realtor from Asifnagar. The kingpin who is absconding is Akula Ravi alias Ajay, a private employee from Chintal who was involved in similar cases in the past in Warangal district.

According to the police, Venkateshwarulu who previously managed two private colleges in the city, shut them due to losses and ventured into real estate business in 2017. Later, he joined hands with Ravi Avinash, main supplier of fake educational certificates.

“As per Ravi Avinash’s advice, Venkateshwarlu collected the list of college dropouts and students and job aspirants who require fake educational certificates. He promised to deliver certificates for Rs.3 lakh per candidate,” said DS Chauhan, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda.

Ravi Avinash and Venkateshwarulu created fake engineering, degree, and intermediate educational certificates and sold them to candidates who intend to study in universities abroad or secure jobs in private companies in India.

“It is learnt that some students who got fake certificates with the help of the suspects are pursuing higher studies at different universities in India and abroad, and some are into software jobs,” Chauhan said.

Venkateshwarulu provided fake certificates to some candidates through his agents – Vishali, Jyothi Reddy and Naveen.

Officials said Abhilash Kumar, an engineering dropout who intended to work abroad, also procured a fake educational certificate. Following a tip-off, the police raided Abhilash’s house in Chaitanyapuri and busted the racket and seized fake educational certificates of various educational institutions.