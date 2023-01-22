Hyderabad: Man hacked to death in broad daylight in Kulsumpura

The man, who is yet to be identified, was stopped and attacked by three persons who wielded sticks and a knife. A video of the gruesome murder went viral on social media.

Updated On - 06:08 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: An unknown person was hacked to death in broad daylight at Kulsumpura on Sunday afternoon.

On information of the incident, the Kulsumpura police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the assailants who had hacked the man to death.