Hyderabad: Man hangs self after wife leaves him

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:01 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man died, allegedly by suicide, in his house in Moghalpura. Police said he was depressed after his wife left the house. Srinivas lived with his wife Sandhya and their two sons in Chapallagalli.

Three months ago, Sandhya left the house over some argument and did not return home.

“Srinivas attempted to end his life twice over this, but his elder son prevented him. On Monday night, he hanged himself to death,” Mughalpura Sub-inspector Shanti said.

