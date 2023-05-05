Hyderabad: Adulterated Ice-cream unit raided, one held

Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided an ice-cream manufacturing unit and arrested one person

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team from Balanagar raided an ice-cream manufacturing unit and arrested one person on charges of adulteration, in Jeedimetla on Friday.

Police said Mohd. Feroz, a resident of Shapurnagar, was illegally running the ice-cream manufacturing unit in a small scale industrial area since two years with the help of few workers. They have been adulterating ice-creams of various flavors using harmful substances and risking lives of the public, particularly children.

The police are investigating if the owner has a valid business licence. Adulterated ice-cream and other material altogether worth Rs.15 lakh was seized.