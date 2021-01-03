Hyderabad: Man injured in gas cylinder explosion dies

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man who sustained burns during a gas cylinder explosion at a shop in Mirchowk on Tuesday died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night. Syed Khadeer (45), a resident of Alijah Kotla, had gone to a gas stove repair shop at Panjesha under Mirchowk police stations limits along with his friend Arshad on Tuesday afternoon to collect bike keys.

“While they were waiting at the shop, the owner was refilling a small LPG cylinder which accidently went off. Khadeer and others sustained serious burns and were rushed to hospital,” said Mahesh Chary, sub inspector Mirchowk. Khadeer along with others was rushed to Osmania General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night. The body was shifted to the mortuary and a postmortem examination was conducted on Sunday.

