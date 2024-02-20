Hyderabad: Man jailed for 25 years for raping minor daughter

The local court directed the authorities concerned to pay the victim a compensation of Rs 7 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 09:07 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his daughter in his house at Bowenpally in 2022. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

The 30-year-old convict, who is a garbage collector and stayed with his second wife and children, had sexually violated the girl many times in the absence of her step mother. He further threatened her not to share his doing with anyone or would kill her.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s step mother, the Bowenpally police booked a case and arrested him.