KTR hopes BRS outperforms itself in Lok Sabha poll results

KT Rama Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was campaigning across the country, but was dishing out step-motherly treatment to Telangana with no Central university or hospital given in 10 years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 09:08 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao exuded confidence that his party would surpass its best performance of 11 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and hoped to win more seats. He said every party would claim victory, but in a democracy, it was the people who would decide the fate of candidates.

“The BRS won several elections in the past which were more challenging than the present one and we hope to do better than the past. Because, the big man who cheated India 10 years ago has been completely outed and people have realised their mistake. The small man here in Telangana who cheated us five months ago has also been outed. I hope people will come back and vote for BRS and KCR,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons after casting his vote at Nandinagar here on Monday, Rama Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was campaigning across the country, but was dishing out step-motherly treatment to Telangana with no Central university or hospital given in 10 years. He advised Modi to follow “Raja Dharma” as professed by Lord Rama and allocate funds and projects to all needy States without any discrimination. Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had fulfilled only one of the six guarantees partially, he requested the former to realise now that he was the Chief Minister of the State and to focus on governance and address real issues such as water and power problems and keep aside politics.

When asked about Andhra Pradesh politics, Rama Rao hoped that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party would get good results in the ongoing elections to the Assembly as well as the Parliament. Terming Jagan Mohan Reddy ‘like my brother’, he said he had many friends across Andhra Pradesh and he believed that the ruling YSRCP would achieve good results in this election.

Stating that he voted for the future of Telangana, he urged voters to utilise the great opportunity to elect their government that they want, rather than not voting today and blaming later. He urged voters to vote for good governments and good leaders who represent their concerns.