Nagarkurnool voters protest seeking power and other amenities

With voters staying away from voting, the polling staff and agents had to sit idle for almost entire day. Till last reports came in, hardly five to 10 votes were polled in the booth, according to reports.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 07:42 PM

Hyderabad: Voters in a few booths under Nagarkurnool constituency staged protests demanding power supply, roads and scrapping of mining permits in their respective areas.

At polling booth number 179 in Mylaram of Balmur mandal, voters staged protests and refrained from voting. Demanding that the government stop mining activity in the area, they said there would be no voting unless action was taken in their complaint.

Despite officials trying to convince the voters, they did not relent. With voters staying away from voting, the polling staff and agents had to sit idle for almost entire day. Till last reports came in, hardly five to 10 votes were polled in the booth, according to reports.

Similarly, voters in Chenchu colony at Amaragiri Chenchugudem under Kollapur mandal staged protests over lack of power supply, road connectivity and other amenities. With voters failing to turn up at the polling booths, officials approached them and appealed to cast their vote.

However, they demanded that unless power supply was restored in their area, they would not vote. After the officials raised the issue with electricity department, power was restored and then voters turned up at the polling booths, reports said.