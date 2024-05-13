Lok Sabha Polls 2024: CEO says good response from voters in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 09:36 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said there was good response from voters and polling for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies and Secunderabad Cantonment passed off peacefully on Monday.

With weather remaining a bit cool compared to the last few days, voting percent increased after every hour. There were no law and order issues as well and everybody extended their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the elections, he said.

Polling continued till late in the night at many places as voters were standing in queues beyond the scheduled time of 6 pm at nearly 1400 polling booths in different constituencies. All those who had joined the queue before 6 pm were permitted to cast their vote, he said.

There was a possibility of sharing the correct polling percentage on Tuesday afternoon. Though there were no issues, there would be scrutiny on the polling on Tuesday and decisions would be taken accordingly, if required, the CEO said to media persons after polling concluded.

There were 44 strong rooms across the State and the vehicles used for shifting EVMs to the strong rooms were equipped with GPS, he said, adding 38 FIRs were registered across the State for different violations.