Uppal police arrest man who killed wife, hid body in gunny bag

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 04:29 PM

Hyderabad: The Uppal police on Saturday night arrested a man who had killed his wife and kept the body in a gunny bag before escaping from the house.

According to the police, the arrested Pradip Bhola (32) of Uppal, was married to Madhumitha Pradhan, a native of Odhisa, and the couple stayed at Uppal and are blessed with a daughter. Bhola worked at a hotel and earned their livelihood.

Bhola suspected that his wife was into an extra marital relationship and often picked up a quarrel with her.

Recently, the woman went to her parent’s home and filed a domestic violence complaint in Odhisa against Bhola.

The family elders counselled them and both of them agreed to sort out their differences and decided to live together.

Following this, Madhumitha returned to the city and was staying along with Bhola.

However, difference between them cropped up again and following a quarrel on July 4, Madhumitha stopped cooking food for Bhola who then started having meals outside.

“Angered over his wife’s behaviour, Bhola came home from work on Saturday and after a quarrel, took a chapatti roller and hit on her head. Madhumita collapsed due to the injury and died on the spot. To conceal the murder, Bola put the body in a gunny bag and ran away,” said Uppal Inspector, N Election Reddy.

The local residents who were alerted by the foul smell emanating from Bhola’s house alerted the police who reached the place and found the body in a bag. The police then tracked Bhola and arrested him.

He was produced before the court and remanded.