DGP Dr Jitender meets Hyderabad City Police officers

Dr Jitender on Friday appreciated city police for maintenance of law and order, bandobust arrangements for various festivals and events involving large congregation of people, improving crime investigation and detection, controlling rowdy sheeters.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 08:16 PM

DGP Dr Jitender

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP), Dr Jitender on Friday appreciated city police for maintenance of law and order, bandobust arrangements for various festivals and events involving large congregation of people, improving crime investigation and detection, controlling rowdy sheeters, etc.

In an interactive session with the Hyderabad on Friday, DGP said “Worldwide there is a change in the policing and we should imbibe the best practices as per our local requirements. We have our own peculiarities and adopt the latest trends accordingly”.

Also Read Hyderabad police invites applications for special police officer posts

The DGP mentioned that new technologies should be adopted which initially find lot of resistance, while referring to the adoption of cashless traffic challan system.

“We need to behave properly towards the citizens as public dealing is a sensitive matter. No one should be turned away and prevented from filing a complaint as this only helps us to know the various issues and deal with them in a more appropriate manner,” he said.

He asked to review the gaps in terms of training to the force or technological glitches which prevent us from the maximum utilization of the available resources.

Police visibility is also a top priority and there is no substitute to interacting with the people and understanding their problems, he added.