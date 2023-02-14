Hyderabad: Man murdered at Chikkadpally

Police suspect some persons known to the man might have killed him over some issues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:08 AM, Tue - 14 February 23

Police suspect some persons known to the man might have killed him over some issues

Hyderabad: A footpath dweller was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons on Monday night.

The victim identified as Srinu was asleep on the pavement at Viveknagar in Chikkadpally when unidentified persons attacked him with a stone on his head.

Also Read Hyderabad: Car catches fire at Gandipet

The victim sustained severe bleeding injuries and died, the police suspect.

On receiving information, the Chikkadpally police reached the spot where the incident took place and after examination of the site shifted the body to mortuary.

Police suspect some persons known to the man might have killed him over some issues.

A case has been booked.