Hyderabad: Man murdered at Chikkadpally

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:08 AM, Tue - 14 February 23
Hyderabad: A footpath dweller was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons on Monday night.

The victim identified as Srinu was asleep on the pavement at Viveknagar in Chikkadpally when unidentified persons attacked him with a stone on his head.

The victim sustained severe bleeding injuries and died, the police suspect.

On receiving information, the Chikkadpally police reached the spot where the incident took place and after examination of the site shifted the body to mortuary.

Police suspect some persons known to the man might have killed him over some issues.

A case has been booked.

