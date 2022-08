Hyderabad: Man murdered at Saidabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:14 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: A vegetable vendor was murdered at Saidabad on Monday night.

According to the police, Mohd Naser (32), a resident of Chanchalguda, along with three persons had gone to Saroornagar Mini Tank Bund.

“An argument broke out between Naser and the three persons during which he was attacked. He died on the spot,” Saidabad police said.

Passersby alerted the police who shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. The police have taken three suspects into custody.