Hyderabad: Man murdered by friend over financial dispute

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:40 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed to death by his friend, allegedly over a financial issue, at Sanathnagar in the early hours of Friday.

The victim, Nilesh Kumar (27), who was a catering worker had borrowed hand loan of Rs.16,000 from his friend Mahesh two years ago. They often had liquor parties.

Police said as Nilesh failed to repay the loan, Mahesh started pressurizing him for the money. However, Nilesh kept postponing, which angered Mahesh. On Thursday night, the two had liquor and ended up fighting over the issue. Mahesh is said to have taken a knife and stabbed Nilesh to death.

The Sanathnagar police booked a case and are investigating. Mahesh was arrested.