Jubilee Hills gangrape case: Juvenile Justice Board allows trying juveniles as adults

30 September 22

Hyderabad: The Juvenile Justice Board on Friday granted the police permission to try four minor suspects in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case as adults, keeping in mind the gravity of the crime. However, one juvenile was allowed to be tried as minor only.

The Hyderabad Police officials had earlier this month filed a petition before the board seeking permission for the same. They had already filed chargesheets in the case in a record two months time.

In the petition the investigation officials have submitted that the minors aged between 16 and 17 years, had committed a heinous and grave crime and that they were mature enough to be tried as adults. They informed the board that had already gathered concrete evidence in the case to try the six suspects, including five minors, charging them with rape, molestation, IT Act and other sections.

The Board took assistance of the mental health experts who were deputed to assist it. The magistrate of the JJB along with the mental health experts and board members interacted separately with each juvenile suspect and submitted individual reports.

The magistrate too interacted separately with the juveniles to assess their mental and physical capacity to commit the alleged offence, apart from ability to understand its consequences and circumstances. As per the Board’s observations, the juveniles have good understanding of the consequences of the offence and they were not under influence of alcohol or other substance.

The magistrate in the order said the Board is of the opinion that the juvenile be tried as adults having regard to the gravity of the offence alleged against them.

The case was transferred for trial to the XII AMSJ Court functioning as the Children’s Court at Nampally. The case was built based on scientific and technical evidence and the DNA samples collected from Toyota Innova car and the clothes of the victim helped in nailing the suspects. The police are strengthening their argument with the statement of the victim.

The 17-year-old minor, who was returning from a pub, was gang raped in Jubilee Hills on May 28 by the five suspects and molested by another minor from the same group. The incident happened at an isolated place in the Innova car.