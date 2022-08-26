Hyderabad: Man posing as delivery executive attempts to rob woman at knifepoint

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:56 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad: An unidentified person posing as a delivery executive threatened a woman at knifepoint and attempted to rob her at Petbasheerabad on the city outskirts late on Thursday.

The suspect approached the 35-year-old woman in Jeedimetla Woods Colony with a parcel saying he had come to deliver it. Police said when the victim claimed she had not placed any order, the suspect took out a knife and brandished it at her, demanding her jewelry and other valuables.

When the woman pleaded she had no valuables in the house and raised an alarm, the offender closed her mouth with a plaster and fled the spot. Based on a complaint, the Petbasheerabad police booked a case and are investigating.