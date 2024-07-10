Hyderabad: Degree student sustains critical injuries after falling down from the college building

The students told the police that Harinath had consumed some poisonous substance and went to the third floor of the building from where he jumped.

Hyderabad: A degree student sustained critical injuries after falling down from a building at Petbasheerabad on Wednesday.

Harinath, pursuing third year course at Mallareddy School of Agriculture Sciences at Maisammaguda, is suspected to have fallen down from the third floor of the college building.

However, the police are investigating the case. He was shifted to a hospital with critical injuries.