Hyderabad: Food delivery boy dies in road accident

Hyderabad: A food delivery boy died in a road accident at Petbasheerabad on Saturday.
Nagaraju, who worked with a food delivery platform, was on way from Maisammaguda to Bahadurpally on his motorcycle when a tipper lorry hit him, said Petbasheerabad police.
The man was shifted to a local private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment in the evening. A case is registered and an investigation going on.