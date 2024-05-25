Saturday, May 25, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Food Delivery Boy Dies In Road Accident

Hyderabad: Food delivery boy dies in road accident

Nagaraju, who worked with a food delivery platform, was on way from Maisammaguda to Bahadurpally on his motorcycle when a tipper lorry hit him, said Petbasheerabad police.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 25 May 2024, 09:55 PM
Hyderabad: Food delivery boy dies in road accident
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A food delivery boy died in a road accident at Petbasheerabad on Saturday.

Nagaraju, who worked with a food delivery platform, was on way from Maisammaguda to Bahadurpally on his motorcycle when a tipper lorry hit him, said Petbasheerabad police.

Also Read

The man was shifted to a local private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment in the evening. A case is registered and an investigation going on.

Related News

Latest News