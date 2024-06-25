Hyderabad: Class VII student dies under suspicious circumstances

The student, identified as Mallikarjun, was staying at the hostel of the residential school at Kompally under Petbasheerabad police station limits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 12:13 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A seventh standard student died under suspicious circumstances at a private residential educational school on Monday night.

The student, identified as Mallikarjun, was staying at the hostel of the residential school at Kompally under Petbasheerabad police station limits.

According to reports, on Monday night, the boy had dinner at the hostel mess and later went to sleep. A little later, he woke up from sleep and complained of uneasiness. The hostel management rushed him to a private hospital where doctors pronounced dead.

The management of the institution informed the police that Mallikarjun was admitted to the institution on Monday morning only. The police are investigating. More details awaited