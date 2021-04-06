Hyderabad: Man reprints expiry date on packed food, arrested

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: A trader, who erased the actual expiry date of food products and reprinted new expiry dates, was arrested by the Langer Houz police here on Monday. The police seized products worth Rs 1.5 lakh from his possession.

The arrested, Komati Laxmi Narayana, of Langer Houz, who was the owner of Jai Sri Ram agencies at Bapu Nagar allegedly erased expiry date from the packages of food products of Haldiram Company using a thinner.

“After removing the date, he printed new expiry dates on the products and planned to supply it in the market,” said AR Srinivas, Joint Commissioner of Police (West). Based on a tipoff, the Langer Houz police raided the godown and seized property worth Rs 1.5 lakh. A case has been registered, while Narayana was produced before the court and remanded.

