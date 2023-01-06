Hyderabad man sells rare breed dog for Rs 20 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:30 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: A Bengaluru man, known to buy expensive breeds of dogs, recently bought a Caucasian Shepherd dog from Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 20 crore, according to a ‘Bangalore Mirror’ report.

The president of the Indian Dog Breeders’ Association said he bought the dog, a rare breed in India, from a breeder in Hyderabad and named it Cadabom Hayder, who is 1.5 years old.

Recently, it reportedly participated in a Trivandrum Kennel Club event and another dog show while winning 32 medals for the best dog breed.

“Hayder is very big and is extremely friendly. Currently, he is staying at my air-conditioned residence,” he told the newspaper.

Satish is known to buy expensive breeds of dogs. In 2016, he became the first person in the country to own two Korean mastiffs costing Rs 1 crore each. He had imported the dogs from China and picked them up in a Rolls Royce and a Range Rover from the airport.

Described as fearless, bold, and kind, the Caucasian Shepherd is said to be guardian breed, native to places like Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ossetia, Dagestan, and parts of Russia. It has the unique ability to attack wolves.

The mature Caucasus Shepherd weighs around 45 to 70 kilograms. The lifespan of this breed ranges between 10-12 years.